SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School has been in session for a few days and already there’s been a couple of false alarms and lockdowns.

Area counselors say the constant threats and the unknown is affecting the mental health of kids of all ages.

“Every time I walk into class, I feel like something bad is going to happen, or I never know what’s going to happen next because of everything going on,” said a 14-year-old Southwest Louisiana student.

“It’s triggering this rush of adrenaline this fight or flight syndrome,” said licensed therapist Kendal Williams.

Williams said in all his 33 years in the mental health industry he’s never experienced the windfall for help like he is today.

“I’ve never seen such a rush of clients who’ve exhibited some form of anxiety and depression. It’s very difficult now to schedule people these days, and I hear other people backed up for two or three weeks at a time. The churches are empty so where there use to be a place to go to and retreat, learn and grow from now since the churches are empty there’s no place to run to,” he said.

“We have that structure that’s always been there now deteriorating day by day,” Williams said.

Heightening that anxiety level at school is the ever-changing pandemic, financial woes at home and a surmounting number of kids without any resources much more someone who they can count on as a pillar of strength at home. This is whether they’re living with just one or both parents and a legal guardian.

“You’ve got to be a very good observations and you got to look at the child, the structure, the infrastructure, and the resources around them. You’ve got to ask them who is around them that they can put in the pool to help them. A real good answer here is if your child can conquer his or her anxiety, they’re going to wind up leading things and be in charge of things. Because if you sit back, you’re going to be in the rear and wind up being a victim,” Williams said. “How can I empower myself at this time, because if you take advantage of that and be able to put yourself in the drive mode then you’ll be in the position where you can help all those who need guidance at that time.”

Some of the warning signs that your child is dealing with stress, anxiety and even depression are that they are disconnecting from everyone, isolating themselves, and staying in the room for long periods of time.

“So, if we can bring everyone out, have regular meetings, assess what’s going on in the family, talk about what their struggles are don’t just make empty promises but try to create some real goals for the family to operate as a unit,” Williams said.

He added that helping your child, no matter their age, achieve even the smallest of goals will help them relieve anxiety, thus building a stronger sense of self.

“We can overcome this so if you create that sense of strength inside that family unit then they will be able to push back or resist some of those concerns that the outside world has. The more you invest in your kids and the time spend with them and make them understand that life doesn’t have to change so incredibly,” said Williams.

