SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2022.

Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Israel P. Duncan, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norma Lee Doyle, 45, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice.

Edward Deshund Paige, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Arthur Wyatt Chancey, 70, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Karla Sue Yellott Ardoin, 51, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Marlana Marie Bushnell, 36, Eunice: Property damage under $50,000.

Sherman Dewayne Bell Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; obtaining a moveable via false representation (2 charges).

Gabriel John Leger, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Derrick Alijah Haley, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Bryce Mitchell Menard, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; curfew; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

