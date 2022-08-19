Sulphur man convicted of violently robbing 2 gas stations in 5 days sentenced to life

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man convicted of violently robbing two gas stations within five days in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Prosecutors said Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, was armed with a glass beer bottle during the first armed robbery, using it to strike the cashier while he stole goods and money. They said he got into a violent, physical altercation with the cashier in the second robbery, while also stealing goods and money.

He was found guilty of one count of armed robbery in May.

Assistant District Attorneys Joey Williams and Christopher Guelzow sought a habitual offender sentencing enhancement “due to Shepherd’s violent criminal history,” said Bethany Bryant, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

Judge David Ritchie found Shepherd to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender and gave him a mandatory life sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Shepherd was previously convicted of obstruction of justice; drug possession, Schedule II; and two counts of aggravated flight from an officer, Bryant said.

