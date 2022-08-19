50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Deputies found a victim with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs, Vincent said. He was transported to a local hospital and immediately taken into emergency surgery.  He is listed in critical condition.

Detectives learned through the investigation and through speaking with witnesses that the victim and Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, were in a verbal altercation, during which Harvey got a gun out of his vehicle and shot the victim multiple times, Vincent said.

Detectives learned Harvey fled the scene and was possibly headed to his home in Nederland, Vincent said.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harvey later in the morning, booking him into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on one count of attempted second-degree murder.  Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $250,000.

Det. Tyler Houston is the lead investigator.

