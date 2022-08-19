50/50 Thursdays
Saints face Packers tonight on KPLC

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Saints are in Green Bay to play the Packers at 7 p.m. in their second of three preseason games.

The game will be broadcast on KPLC TV.

The Saints are expected to be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who participated in practice this week for the first time since a foot injury weeks ago.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start in Green Bay tonight. A week ago, Dalton went 5-for-5 and a touchdown pass on the opening drive before third-string quarterback Ian Book took over offensive snaps for the rest of the game in the 13-10 loss in Houston.

