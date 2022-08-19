50/50 Thursdays
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the Bay of Campeche

No threat to SWLA
By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four(KPLC)

Gulf of Mexico (KPLC) - As of 4:00 PM Friday, The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche to Potential Tropical Cyclone 4. This will allow advisories to be issued for the eastern coast of Mexico prior to its Saturday night landfall.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four(KPLC)

Why not a named storm yet? Hurricane hunters flew through it Friday afternoon and have found no closed center of circulation, therefore its technically not a depression nor a named storm. It will soon run out of time to fully mature with landfall late Saturday night across northeastern Mexico likely just south of the Rio Grande River.

Storm Names for 2022
Storm Names for 2022(KPLC)

For Southwest Louisiana, we remain out of the zone of impact and that won’t change with this projected track and all reliable model data. However, the moisture from this system will get funneled up through Texas and lodged in place for several days next week underneath a stalled front parking over the Ark-La-Tex region by Monday. This will keep rain chances for Southwest Louisiana higher than normal most every day next week.

If upgraded, the next name on the list of 2022 Atlantic hurricane names is Danielle.

