Police manpower shortage could affect Mardi Gras once again; chief says it’s too soon to say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says it is too soon to say whether Mardi Gras 2023 will be canceled after remarks made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Councilmembers say their phones have been ringing off the hook and Mardi Gras guide publisher Arthur Hardy says the mayor’s comments on canceling Mardi Gras due to the ongoing police manpower shortage could have a chilling effect on krewe membership and tourism.

“People are spending money. So, when people are spending money, they’re looking for their full bang for the buck and end of the day,” Krewe of Pygmalion Captain Jack Rizzuto said.

Mayor Cantrell says everything is up in the air. Ferguson says all options are on the table in order to properly staff the city’s biggest event.

“I’m not worried about next Mardi Gras,” Cantrell told Fox 8. “I worry about today. I’m worried about tomorrow.”

The newest tally shows NOPD manpower is down to about 950 officers as of Friday (Aug. 19). Ferguson says manpower continues to be a problem but it is too soon to call off Carnival.

“I can’t say it’s realistic, but it’s something we need to consider,” Ferguson says. “Right now we are doing what we need to do in terms of assessing our need for Mardi Gras 2023.”

“Now is not the time to panic,” he continued. “It’s time to identify those needs and see what we can do to provide those needs.”

Carnival krewes wait with bated breath over whether they will be allowed to return to traditional routes or be forced to parade and revel along shortened, modified routes the city imposed last year due to lack of police.

“I don’t know what we’ll do this time if [lack of personnel issues] continues,” Michael Glasser, head of the Police Association of New Orleans (PANO) says.

Glasser says NOPD will likely have 200 fewer officers this Mardi Gras than at the same time last year if current trends continue.

