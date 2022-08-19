50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about the crop duster that crashed near Cheneyville on August 2, 2022.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about the crop duster that crashed near Cheneyville on August 2, 2022, which caused the death of its pilot, William Gill Pias.

While this report does not list a cause for the crash, it outlines witness testimony and the reason Pias was in the air that day.

According to NTSB, Pias was scheduled to disperse seven loads of fertilizer across two different fields in the area on Aug. 2. NTSB said Pias was on his last load for the second field at the time of the accident.

One witness shared that they had taken the Cheneyville exit off I-49 when he saw the crop duster flying between 50 to 100 feet off the ground, eventually barrel rolling before nose-diving to the ground. This witness called 911 before going to the accident site.

Another witness reported seeing the airplane flying over I-49 at mile marker 56, saying “the [airplane] went belly up and then rolled to head straight into the ground.”

The report lists weather conditions for that day, stating that conditions were clear. Visibility was at 10 miles with wind speeds around seven miles per hour.

NTSB is continuing to investigate the crash.

Full Report from NTSB:

Related:
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Latest News

Saints and Packers
Saints face Packers tonight on KPLC
George D. McKinney Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide in the October 2020...
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the Bay of Campeche