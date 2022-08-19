Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning.

But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever.

“I have feared that it would happen just because of the recent, the rise of violence in Lake Charles I suppose is the right way to say it,” Bellard said. “There’s been some close to home, but not literally on my front porch pretty much.”

Authorities said Sheri Carlson, 45, was shot by Lake Charles police officers after she fired at them early Friday morning in the 400 block of Hodges Street - just doors away from Bellard.

Other neighbors we spoke with echoed Bellard’s feelings, calling it the scariest way to wake up.

They, like Bellard, admit they didn’t know the woman involved.

“The realization hits you that you really don’t know who even lives around you,” Bellard said. “You can wave to people and say ‘Hi’ to people everyday and not really know. You know, we’re laying our heads down at night and falling asleep and there was someone across the street that was capable, that had a gun and was capable of doing something like this. So you never know.”

While for some this shooting could be a catalyst to better get to know their neighbors, it’s had the opposite effect on Bellard.

“It makes me feel more vulnerable trying to make friends with people now,” Bellard said. “It’s scary. The world is scary.”

