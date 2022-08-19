50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

By Jillian Corder
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning.

But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever.

“I have feared that it would happen just because of the recent, the rise of violence in Lake Charles I suppose is the right way to say it,” Bellard said. “There’s been some close to home, but not literally on my front porch pretty much.”

Authorities said Sheri Carlson, 45, was shot by Lake Charles police officers after she fired at them early Friday morning in the 400 block of Hodges Street - just doors away from Bellard.

Other neighbors we spoke with echoed Bellard’s feelings, calling it the scariest way to wake up.

They, like Bellard, admit they didn’t know the woman involved.

“The realization hits you that you really don’t know who even lives around you,” Bellard said. “You can wave to people and say ‘Hi’ to people everyday and not really know. You know, we’re laying our heads down at night and falling asleep and there was someone across the street that was capable, that had a gun and was capable of doing something like this. So you never know.”

While for some this shooting could be a catalyst to better get to know their neighbors, it’s had the opposite effect on Bellard.

“It makes me feel more vulnerable trying to make friends with people now,” Bellard said. “It’s scary. The world is scary.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.

Latest News

Optimistic - it's how state and federal lawmakers are feeling after gathering in Lake Charles...
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning,...
State police investigating after woman shot by police in Lake Charles
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Optimistic - it's how state and federal lawmakers are feeling after gathering in Lake Charles...
Legisgator luncheon 2022