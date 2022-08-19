50/50 Thursdays
Merryville opens new Community Park(Town of Merryville)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Merryville has announced the opening of its new Community Park.

The park is located by the town’s community center on 3024 S Pine St.

The town issued a big thank you to Senator Mike Reese and State Representative Dewith Carrier for helping get the grant money for the playground equipment. The town also thanked Alderwomen Sara Sellers for her dedication to the project over the past year.

