McNeese Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Released

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week McNeese’s men’s basketball non-conference schedule was released, and on Thursday, their conference schedule was released meaning their schedule is officially finalized. The Cowboys play their first conference opponent on New Year’s Eve when they travel to Beaumont for a matchup with Lamar, while their first home game against a conference opponent is set for January 5th against Northwestern State.

McNeese Conference Schedule:

  • Dec. 31 @ Lamar
  • Jan. 5 vs. Northwestern State
  • Jan. 7 vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
  • Jan. 12 @ Northwestern State
  • Jan. 14 vs. Houston Baptist
  • Jan. 19 @ Nicholls State
  • Jan. 21 vs. Nicholls State
  • Jan. 26 @ University of the Incarnate Word
  • Jan. 28 @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
  • Feb. 2 vs. Lamar
  • Feb. 4 @ Texas A&M - Commerce
  • Feb. 9 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
  • Feb. 11 @ New Orleans
  • Feb. 16 vs. University of the Incarnate Word
  • Feb. 18 vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
  • Feb. 23 @ Houston Baptist
  • Feb. 25 @ Southeastern Louisiana
  • Mar. 1 vs. New Orleans

