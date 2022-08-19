McNeese Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week McNeese’s men’s basketball non-conference schedule was released, and on Thursday, their conference schedule was released meaning their schedule is officially finalized. The Cowboys play their first conference opponent on New Year’s Eve when they travel to Beaumont for a matchup with Lamar, while their first home game against a conference opponent is set for January 5th against Northwestern State.

McNeese Conference Schedule:

Dec. 31 @ Lamar

Jan. 5 vs. Northwestern State

Jan. 7 vs. Texas A&M - Commerce

Jan. 12 @ Northwestern State

Jan. 14 vs. Houston Baptist

Jan. 19 @ Nicholls State

Jan. 21 vs. Nicholls State

Jan. 26 @ University of the Incarnate Word

Jan. 28 @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

Feb. 2 vs. Lamar

Feb. 4 @ Texas A&M - Commerce

Feb. 9 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Feb. 11 @ New Orleans

Feb. 16 vs. University of the Incarnate Word

Feb. 18 vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

Feb. 23 @ Houston Baptist

Feb. 25 @ Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 1 vs. New Orleans

