McMain alum Colby Richardson running with the 1′s at cornerback for LSU

LSU defensive back Colby Richardson played quarterback at McMain.
LSU defensive back Colby Richardson played quarterback at McMain.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two weeks into LSU training camp, and it’s one of the newcomers garnering a lot of attention, cornerback Colby Richardson. The McMain alum and McNeese State transfer is getting work with the starters on defense.

“A lot of things had to transpire. He put on close to 20 pounds, and so his summer workouts were outstanding. We saw this natural athlete that really was not ready to physically compete at the level of the SEC. He transformed himself physically. Once that started to take shape and form, we saw speed right away. He was 167 pounds, so he wasn’t strong enough to compete at this level. Now 188, 190, he’s certainly developed himself into a guy who’s going to play football for us,” said LSU head coach Brain Kelly.

Richardson played quarterback in high school, and he has the respect of a current LSU QB that he goes against every day in practice.

“Yeah he’s played really well, he’s done a great job. I think our defense is really scary. Not saying I’m scared, but if you watch those guys out there, you say this is real. From top to bottom, from the secondary down to the box, we have a lot of very talented defensive players. I feel good about third downs on the other side of the ball this year,” said quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Richardson is the oldest player on LSU’s roster at 24 years old. He’s a sixth year senior.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

