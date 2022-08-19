50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff

George D. McKinney Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide in the October 2020...
George D. McKinney Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide in the October 2020 death of Jason Webb. Under Louisiana law, vehicular homicide applies when a driver is under the influence.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court.

George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.

Judge David Ritchie initially sentenced McKinney, in May 2021, to 30 years, with seven years suspended.

When Ritchie resentenced him Friday, the sentence was again 30 years, with seven years suspended. Upon his release, McKinney must serve three years of supervised probation, pay nearly $20,000 in restitution, and complete 300 hours of community service

When the Third Circuit Court of Appeal vacated the original sentence as indeterminate, it found the following errors:

  • Failure to specify the amount of restitution to be paid.
  • Failure to establish a payment plan for conditions of probation.
  • Supervised probation exceeded the term allowed by statute.
  • Failure to order participation in a substance abuse program.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Latest News

Saints and Packers
Saints face Packers tonight on KPLC
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the Bay of Campeche
Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, Sulphur, is accused of robbing two gas stations within a span of five...
DA: Sulphur man who violently robbed 2 gas stations in 5 days sentenced to life