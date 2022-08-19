Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court.

George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.

Judge David Ritchie initially sentenced McKinney, in May 2021, to 30 years, with seven years suspended.

When Ritchie resentenced him Friday, the sentence was again 30 years, with seven years suspended. Upon his release, McKinney must serve three years of supervised probation, pay nearly $20,000 in restitution, and complete 300 hours of community service

When the Third Circuit Court of Appeal vacated the original sentence as indeterminate, it found the following errors:

Failure to specify the amount of restitution to be paid.

Failure to establish a payment plan for conditions of probation.

Supervised probation exceeded the term allowed by statute.

Failure to order participation in a substance abuse program.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.