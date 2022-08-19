50/50 Thursdays
LSU now finds itself deep at CB position

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The clock is ticking toward the end of camp, with the season opener against Florida State looming.

LSU held its first major scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and one position of note is cornerback.

A guy from McNeese could not end up starting at LSU, could he? Well, cornerback Colby Richardson is looking to prove everyone wrong.

“First of all, he put on close to 20 pounds,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “He was 167 pounds, and so, he wasn’t physically strong enough to compete at this level. Now - 188 to 190.”

Another cornerback is Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks, who suffered a bit of a setback as he continues to recover from previous injuries.

Back in the spring, a few LSU fans were worried the Tigers were in deep trouble at the cornerback position. Now, Kelly feels the position is simply deep, with six guys he can count on at that spot.

