LSU AgCenter: How to make muscadine wine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s muscadine season in Louisiana and while you might like muscadine jelly, you might be a little more interested in muscadine wine. Specifically, how you can make your own.

LSU AgCenter horticulturists Andre Brock and Will Afton recently posted a 4-part video series on the LSU AgCenter’s YouTube Channel on how to make your own.

PART 1

PART 2

PART 3

PART 4

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.