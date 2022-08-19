50/50 Thursdays
LSU AgCenter: How to make muscadine wine

How to make muscadine wine
How to make muscadine wine(LSU AgCenter)
By Andre Brock and Will Afton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s muscadine season in Louisiana and while you might like muscadine jelly, you might be a little more interested in muscadine wine. Specifically, how you can make your own.

LSU AgCenter horticulturists Andre Brock and Will Afton recently posted a 4-part video series on the LSU AgCenter’s YouTube Channel on how to make your own.

PART 1

PART 2

PART 3

PART 4

