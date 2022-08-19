50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lawsuit filed to halt plans to move juvenile inmates to Angola

Louisiana State Penitentiary
Louisiana State Penitentiary(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney is trying to prevent some of the juveniles in detention centers from being transferred to Angola.

Attorney Ron Hailey filed a five-page lawsuit on Friday, Aug. 19, to stop that from happening. He said under no circumstances should juvenile inmates be placed with some of the state’s most notorious criminals.

“You darn sure should never be placed at Angola; that should never be a part of the plan,” said Haley. “I believe that they are trying to brush under the rug the failings of OJJ to foresee these problems from happening.”

RELATED STORIES:

Officials will move some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Find out how Haley believes all of this will play out tonight after the Saints game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.

Latest News

Optimistic - it's how state and federal lawmakers are feeling after gathering in Lake Charles...
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
The new health center will be housed along with an Ochsner Urgent Care in the same complex...
McNeese to build new health center
A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning,...
State police investigating after woman shot by police in Lake Charles
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District