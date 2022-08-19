50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles mayor gives update on city’s hurricane recovery

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Laura changed so much in Lake Charles. Thursday, Mayor Nic Hunter gave an update on the city’s recovery to the LaStem Advisory Council.

“And for us to be where we are today is miraculous, but it means we’ve literally had angels amongst us working,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

We are just a little over a week shy of the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura, and it’s evident in the Lake Charles community that the rebuilding phase is far from complete. Hunter, optimistic about the city’s future, said the lack of and the untimely response of federal aid made it that much more difficult to progress.

“There is over a billion dollars allocated to survivors of Laura and Delta, and that is going to help a lot of people out there,” Hunter said. “Everything that has been accomplished in this community has been over the last two years has been without a penny of supplemental disaster aid.”

He said he is most concerned about the lengthy FEMA process for both the city and the community.

“We have city buildings we are begging FEMA to obligate funds for, so that we can rebuild them,” Hunter said. “It shouldn’t take this long, it shouldn’t take two years.”

In Thursday’s meeting with the LaStem Advisory Council, Hunter outlined the city’s several initiatives, including water bill and mortgage assistance programs. He also talked about the many businesses reopening, as well as the several new businesses and projects coming soon.

“Not only come back, we have seen businesses reinvest in this community in an amazing way,” Hunter said.

Hunter said his administration will be proposing a bond to reinvest funds into the community without raising taxes.

“That happened with a $90 million bond proposition after Hurricane Rita, and the time is right to do that again,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the city hopes to see disaster aid funds by the end of the year.

