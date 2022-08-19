Health Headlines: Brittle Bones

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bones so weak that the slightest tumble for fall can break them, that’s the reality for thousands of children who live with non-cancerous bone tumors. Nobody knows why they form but a new technique is helping make those brittle bones stronger so kids can be kids.

Life is pretty sweet for 12-year-old Brooklyn Tissiere. But it hasn’t always been this way.

“I was skipping on my kitchen floor with socks, and I fell,” recalled Brooklyn.

That was the time she broke her arm. In all, her fragile bone snapped five times.

Brooklyn’s dad, Mark Tissiere, says, “She actually just stepped off a low diving board to our local pool. And when she pushed herself up, her arm broke.”

Brooklyn had a unicameral bone cyst.

Dr. Shanker Rajeswaran works in interventional radiology at Lurie Children’s Hospital and explained, “It’s a fluid-filled cyst that expands bone. Makes the bone thinner and so, then, the walls essentially become as thin as an eggshell.”

Six years ago, doctors used a more invasive surgery on Brooklyn, making a large incision, scraping the cyst wall, and then grafting it with the bone. But the cyst came back. Because of that, Brooklyn became the first person to undergo a new minimally invasive technique developed at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“Through two small pokes, we get two needles into the cyst, and we inject a medicine to destroy the cyst,” says Dr. Rajeswaran.

Doctors inject the cyst with Doxycycline to destroy it, then they inject a bone graft to strengthen the bone.

“Essentially, the bone now looks normal which previously looked like that,” explained Dr. Rajeswaran.

Brooklyn says, “This scar is from my first surgery and then, there’s two little dots, right there, from my second.”

Now, she hasn’t had any breaks in the last four years.

“I’ve started playing volleyball. I played softball, dance, basketball.”

They’re sports she never thought she would be able to enjoy again.

These cysts are more common in boys than girls and are usually not painful. This causes many of them to go undetected. The cyst will usually stop growing when a child is fully grown, and most will fill in and disappear.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.