FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Chances Persist into Next Week

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chances for showers and storms will continue to hand around our area as we head into the weekend.  Saturday looks to feature more typical summertime activity, with scattered morning showers moving off the Gulf giving way to afternoon thunderstorms firing off the sea breeze.  Temperatures will top out around 90, although places that get rain will end up a bit lower.  Sunday will feature a similar pattern as well, providing another chance for areas to receive rain.  It will not be raining all day, but if you have outdoor plans, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on the sky.  Rain chances will increase as we start next week, with another frontal boundary stalling north of the area, allowing for better moisture to work into the area and causing better coverage of rain.

Showers and Storms will hang around through the weekend
Showers and Storms will hang around through the weekend(KPLC)

We are also still watching a tropical disturbance that entered the Bay of Campeche Friday morning.  It has become better organized, causing the National hurricane Center to give it a 70% chance of developing before heading inland into Mexico and Southern Texas on Saturday night.  Still, it is not expected to pose a threat here in Southwestern Louisiana.  The only impact would be to send some remnant moisture into the area by early next week, contributing to our higher rain chances.

- Max Lagano

