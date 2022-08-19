FEMA announces additional $3.4M in hurricane relief for Calcasieu Parish Schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3.4 in grant funding for the Hurricane Laura relief that is earmarked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The breakdown of the funding is as follows:

$1,199,460.60 - This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to LaGrange High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$2,258,321.72 - This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to Iowa High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.

