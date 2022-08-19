50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA announces additional $3.4M in hurricane relief for Calcasieu Parish Schools

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3.4 in grant funding for the Hurricane Laura relief that is earmarked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The breakdown of the funding is as follows:

  • $1,199,460.60 - This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to LaGrange High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $2,258,321.72 - This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to Iowa High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Latest News

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
Hodges St. Shooting
Livestream KPLC
Governor, DOTD officials discuss completion of I-10 widening project
Governor, DOTD officials discuss completion of I-10 widening project
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.