FEMA announces additional $3.4M in hurricane relief for Calcasieu Parish Schools
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3.4 in grant funding for the Hurricane Laura relief that is earmarked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.
The breakdown of the funding is as follows:
- $1,199,460.60 - This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to LaGrange High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $2,258,321.72 - This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to Iowa High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.
