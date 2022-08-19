50/50 Thursdays
Dedication held for I-10 widening through Sulphur

By Joel Bruce
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - State officials gathered in Sulphur Friday to cut the ribbon on the $45.5 million widening project on I-10 in Sulphur.

I-10 was widened from three to four lanes between I-210 and La. Hwy 108, a project started in January 2020. The Maple Fork Bridges were also replaced, and new drainage, median barriers and striping were put into place.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Gov. John Bel Edwards and other local officials were on hand for Friday morning’s dedication.

“So it reduces the chance that we’re going to have flood waters that actually cross over the interstate and cause problems going forward,” Gov. Edwards said.

Officials say the project has greatly improved traffic flow along an already heavily-traveled nearly two-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-10. It also allows for easier access to the interstate.

As of 2021, more than 108,000 vehicles traveled the corridor daily. That number is expected to increase to 150,000 by 2045, according to the governor’s office.

