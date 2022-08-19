Cowboy Kickoff fundraiser features 5 high school bands

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hearing the Pride of McNeese marching band playing is another sign football season is right around the corner.

Thursday night the Iowa, LaGrange, Sulphur, Washington Marion and Westlake bands performed alongside the Pride of McNeese band.

The Cowboy Kickoff is a fun way for fans, alumni and family to help with the travel costs for the band and recruiting efforts throughout the upcoming year.

“These events are important because what we do as musicians is not for ourselves,” said Dr. Tim Pardue, McNeese’s director of bands. “We perform for other people. And to share our love of music and what we do. Events like this where we can have all these wonderful high school bands coming together and play with the Pride of McNeese - it’s important for them to realize the opportunities that they have to continue in music after high school. All proceeds from this event go to the Pride of McNeese travel fund, so that helps pay for all of the travel and events McNeese bands do.”

The Pride of McNeese gave the audience a preview of their first half time show, which will be called “Binge Watch.” It features theme songs from different TV shows.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.