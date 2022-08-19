50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday

Back to school community fair to be held on Saturday
Back to school community fair to be held on Saturday(Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.

There will be:

  • Free snow cones
  • Free hair cuts for boys
  • Free hot dogs and hamburgers
  • Backpacks with school supplies

There will also be a fun jump provided by the City of Lake Charles. Parents or guardians will need to sign a waiver before their children will be allowed on the fun jump.

The event is co-sponsored by the City of Lake Charles and the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022
mcneese showcase
Cowboy Kickoff fundraiser features 5 high school bands
mcneese showcase
mcneese showcase
Part time workers suffer from depression more and miss almost five more days of work per year...
Smart Living: Dealing with depression at work