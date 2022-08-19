Back to school community fair to be held on Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.

There will be:

Free snow cones

Free hair cuts for boys

Free hot dogs and hamburgers

Backpacks with school supplies

There will also be a fun jump provided by the City of Lake Charles. Parents or guardians will need to sign a waiver before their children will be allowed on the fun jump.

The event is co-sponsored by the City of Lake Charles and the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.