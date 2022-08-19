Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.
There will be:
- Free snow cones
- Free hair cuts for boys
- Free hot dogs and hamburgers
- Backpacks with school supplies
There will also be a fun jump provided by the City of Lake Charles. Parents or guardians will need to sign a waiver before their children will be allowed on the fun jump.
The event is co-sponsored by the City of Lake Charles and the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
