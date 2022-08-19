Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the corner of Hodges and Pine St. this morning, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says the investigation of the incident will be turned over to Louisiana State Police.

The request to turn over the investigation was made shortly after 7 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

One person has been transported to the hospital due to the incident, according to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page. There is no word yet on the extent of that person’s injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

