Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville.
The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities.
Here is a list of when and where each location is set to be built:
- 1309 S 5th St, Leesville, La. 71446 – late 2022
- 430 N Pine St, Deridder, La. 70634 – late 2022
- 201 S Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, La. 70665 – mid-2023
- Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, La. 70605 – mid-2023
