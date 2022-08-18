50/50 Thursdays
Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide

Three Houston men, Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez Flores, 53, are accused in a double homicide at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street. Valdez and Cervantes were extradited to Lake Charles this week.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April.

Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say the men traveled to Lake Charles with the intent to kill two other Houston men in a dispute over drugs.

Responding officers found Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36, shot to death at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street.

Judge David Ritchie set each man’s bond at $3.3 million.

