SWLA Literacy Council helps adults get their high school diplomas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not everyone’s back-to-school journey looks the same. Some students go back years after not finishing high school.

A young woman who got her diploma nearly a decade after dropping out hopes her story can encourage others to go back too.

“Everyone tried to tell me the consequences it would have, how hard it would be to move around in life, but at 17 you don’t really care,” said Vallerie Brister.

Dropping out of high school when she got pregnant at age 17 didn’t stop Brister, now 26, from going back to school as an adult and getting her diploma.

“Now that I got it, it’s such an accomplishment,” she said. “I still see that paper and I tear up because I did that.”

Brister met with the Southwest Louisiana Literacy Council to see what steps she needed to take.

“Most students come to us with a gap in their learning, and that’s what we’re for. We fill in that gap,” said teacher Ashley Bass with the Literacy Council.

Bass said the program works to help students like Brister by offering support or classes needed to get their high school equivalent diploma, which is also known as a GED or HiSET.

“Very often students do come to us with the persona that the HiSET is a terrible thing because ‘I didn’t complete high school,’ but in reality, the HiSET is the same thing as an actual high school diploma,” Bass said.

“So, I was really embarrassed walking through the doors, but Ms. Ashley made me feel at home,” Brister said. “She made me feel comfortable. Never once mentioned, never once asked about why I don’t have it. It was just okay, you don’t have it, here take the test.”

Brister told 7News she was surprised with just how easy it was to fulfill her high school education nearly a decade after dropping out.

“I held myself back from greater things. I could have had this done way long ago and it probably would have been even way easier ‘cause you forget as you move on, as you don’t use it,” she said.

Brister and her teacher agree you’re never too old to go back to school.

“There is no age limit, but the minimum requirement is that a student is at least 16 years old,” Bass said.

“Just do it,” Brister said. “I mean, what’s the worse that could happen? You’re going to fail? We fail all the time. I mean if you’re a parent, you fail every day and you make up for it. You just keep trying.”

The HiSET program is free for anyone wanting to get involved and take classes, but taking the actual HiSET test does cost nearly $94. Bass said there are scholarship opportunities which could potentially aid in that cost.

She encourages anyone who may want to finish school to contact the Literacy Council. You can enroll on their website HERE.

