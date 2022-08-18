50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2022.

Leeronald Maurice Budwine, 40, Vinton: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; resisting an officer.

Madison Michelle Folsom, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

John Henry Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Gregory Jerome Holmes, 20, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Ricardo D. Perez-DelaNoval, 65, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; federal detainer.

Herbert G. Satchell, 40, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Koshara Naogka Cotlone, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Tiffany Renee Rainwater, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michaela Jo Gray, 32, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krystle Paige Mott, 35, Marshall, TX: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Anthony Scott Allen, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donald Ray Jackson Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; aggravated second-degree battery.

Craig Anthony Thomas, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Paul Daugherty, 47, Palmes Bruch, TX: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Willie James Vital Jr., 45, Iowa: Violations of protector orders.

Derek Joseph Normand, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Clint Ryan Schexneider, 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Austin Tyler Gauthreaux, 28, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Daniel Wade Bellard Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

