Small aircraft lands in canal near Baton Rouge Metro airport

A small aircraft landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning.
A small aircraft landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning.(Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small aircraft landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning.

Jim Caldwell, a spokesman with the airport, stated the plane was a single engine prop plane, most likely a 4-seater, that went down across from Plank Road.

Officials say the area where the plane landed will be part of the future Runway Protection Zone.

Caldwell added that the plane reportedly had engine trouble.

Two people were onboard, the pilot and an instructor pilot.

Both were unharmed.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed no injuries were reported.

The crash happened around 9 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department responded to assist Airport police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

