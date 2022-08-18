50/50 Thursdays
Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20

Second Harvest
Second Harvest(Second Harvest)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.

It will be open from 10 a.m. - noon at the SWLA Center for Health Services at 2000 Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks will also be provided on-site.

The Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market currently operates every third Saturday across Southwest Louisiana.

