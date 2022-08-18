People urged to be alert to the spread of scammers on social media

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It seems like scammers are around every corner these days, especially on Facebook. And they can be pretty tricky with the many ways they try to defraud people.

Have you considered buying something on Facebook, only to find out it was a fraud? Have you received a Facebook message from a trusted friend only to find out--it wasn’t your friend and was certainly no one who could be trusted?

Jo Perkins Portie is well known in the Lake Area. She’s a fun, social person, still active at age 91. I thought she sent me a note on Facebook messenger - that is until she asked me if I knew about the government grant program through which she got $150,000 dollars. She didn’t, and I knew I wouldn’t either.

“You’re not stupid either,” said Jo, who is savvy enough that she’s not likely to be a victim.

“They always have something to sell or some little connection to something, to make you want to, like a prize and then when you go in and collect your prize they want money for postage or handling or whatever,” she said.

I played along as the scammer continued trying to impersonate Jo while communicating with me. The scammer was relentless in urging me to click on a link that I knew would mean trouble. I didn’t bite.

“The person they claim to be wouldn’t say something like that,” said Jo, as we discussed the communications.

Also recently, I was considering whether to buy some used items for my house. They appeared to be for sale by a family I knew. When the seller wanted money sent electronically, I became suspicious. Someone was impersonating a young woman from a well known family and if I had sent in a deposit of $250, as requested, I would have lost my money.

Liz Trahan at the Better Business Bureau said it’s important to be extremely alert because of the rapid increase in such scams.

“If you have any kind of red flag and you know the person, then pick up the phone and just call them or text them through a normal text messaging device and not Facebook messenger,” said Trahan.

While people often say they’ve been hacked, the fraudster may simply have taken a screen shot of a persons Facebook page and used it to pretend to be someone else. Those who trust the name of the person on the stolen page may be victimized.

“Any time you’re on an online account you need to always be aware of who you’re talking to and make sure it’s the person you really think it is,” said Trahan.

Luckily I did not make any partial payments on the items I was interested in. The person’s Facebook profile identified where she worked. I was able to call the workplace and determine the sale was a scam and there was no merchandise.

Trahan said online purchases should be done with a credit card, because that provides more opportunities for getting a refund.

