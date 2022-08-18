50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy

By Brooke Buford and Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, 52, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, which are felony charges.

Frey and Brimer turned themselves in and posted $10,000 bond each and left the jail around 12:30 p.m. A person who accompanied them at the jail told KALB that they would have no comment about the arrest or the accusations.

Last week, videos began to circulate on social media of dogs at the facility reportedly being abused in their care. News Channel 5 spoke to multiple owners of the dogs shown in the videos who said they were contacted anonymously by someone at the business and sent the videos.

Related:
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Another dog owner steps forward over alleged dog abuse in Lena
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims

On Tuesday, Bradley Drell, an attorney with Gold Weems Bruser Sues & Rundell Law Firm, who said he represented Frey and her business, reached out to News Channel 5 to give a comment on the investigation. Drell said Frey was “innocent of any claim of animal cruelty” and said that RPSO was going “overboard” in its investigation. He compared the search of Frey’s property to that of the FBI’s of Mar-a-Lago.

“I want to thank the public for bearing with us while we conducted a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would also like to commend our Animal Control Section and our detectives in their investigation of this incident and to staying the course, following the evidence where it leads and not bending to pressure of a quick arrest. We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we also have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law.”

The sheriff’s office says the case is still active and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel prices.
Cassidy: ‘Energy Operation Warp Speed’ needed to lower gas prices
Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel prices.
Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel prices.
Cameron Parish waterspout shot by KPLC viewer Jeff Landry.
Waterspout
Rain returns to the area Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Hang Around to End the Work Week