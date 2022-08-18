50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Theatre previews 2022 performance season tonight

McNeese Department of Performing Arts
McNeese Department of Performing Arts
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding their “Theatre Roundup” tonight, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.

McNeese students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to attend and learn about the upcoming McNeese Theatre season, performance opportunities, and ways they can participate in seasonal productions.

Auditions for McNeese Theatre’s fall performance of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be held from Aug. 21 - 22 from 6 - 10 p.m. in Tritico Theatre. The musical will be staged from Oct. 19 - 23 in collaboration with the Lake Charles Little Theatre. Roles range from ages 15 - 28.

“With charm, wit, and heart, ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the ‘Peanuts’ gang through songs and vignettes based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip,” said Paul Pharris, McNeese technical director in the W.A. and Dorothy Hanna Department of Performing Arts.

Spring productions will include “Puffs” to be staged Feb. 8-12 and “A Night of OneActs,” comprised of one-acts and short plays, directed by students April 26-28.

