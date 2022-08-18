McNeese Spotlight: LNG business certificate program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Liquified Natural Gas industry is an important aspect of the Southwest Louisiana economy. And McNeese State University is capitalizing on that with a new LNG business certificate program.

We spoke to Dr. Toby Osburn today about the new program.

Any student in any major can obtain this certificate. You don’t have to be majoring in business to take advantage of the program. Non-business majors may, however, need to take an additional course or two in order to meet the course prerequisites.

Course Work Includes:

ACCT 337 LNG Law and Taxation

ACCT 335 LNG Accounting

ECON 333 Economics of Energy and the Environment

FIN 331 Natural Gas and LNG Finance

MKTG 339 LNG Marketing

ENGR 360 Fundamentals of LNG for Non-Chem Engineering Majors

For more information on the program, you can visit McNeese State University’s website HERE.

