McNeese holds “Cowboy Kickoff Showcase” fundraiser tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its “Cowboy Kickoff Showcase” fundraiser tonight, Aug. 18, 2022.

The showcase will be at the Burton Coliseum with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for McNeese students with a valid ID and children under 12.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the McNeese Band travel fund.

The event will include performances by:

The Pride of McNeese Marching Band

The Cowgirl Kickers

The Iowa High School Band

The LaGrange High School Band

The Sulphur High School Band

The Washington-Marion High School Band

The Westlake High School Band

The Pride of McNeese will play traditional spirit music including the fight songs, “On McNeese,” and the anthem of Cowboy Nation, “Joli Blon.” The Pride of McNeese performance will also offer a sneak peek of the first halftime show, “Binge Watch,” featuring music from some of the band’s favorite TV shows and sitcoms.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.