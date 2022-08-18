50/50 Thursdays
McNeese holds “Cowboy Kickoff Showcase” fundraiser tonight

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its “Cowboy Kickoff Showcase” fundraiser tonight, Aug. 18, 2022.

The showcase will be at the Burton Coliseum with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for McNeese students with a valid ID and children under 12.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the McNeese Band travel fund.

The event will include performances by:

  • The Pride of McNeese Marching Band
  • The Cowgirl Kickers
  • The Iowa High School Band
  • The LaGrange High School Band
  • The Sulphur High School Band
  • The Washington-Marion High School Band
  • The Westlake High School Band

The Pride of McNeese will play traditional spirit music including the fight songs, “On McNeese,” and the anthem of Cowboy Nation, “Joli Blon.” The Pride of McNeese performance will also offer a sneak peek of the first halftime show, “Binge Watch,” featuring music from some of the band’s favorite TV shows and sitcoms.

