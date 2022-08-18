McNeese football walk-on surprised with full scholarship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese football head coach Gary Goff surprised walk-on Richard Akers III with a full scholarship on Wednesday. Akers started his career at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, before stepping away from the Rams to join the McNeese Cowboys prior to the 2021 season.

Due to COVID-19, Akers has kept all of his eligibility and enters the 2022 season as a redshirt freshman with the Cowboys. Akers joined the Cowboys in 2021 as a walk-on where he appeared in two games, but will enter the 2022 season on full-scholarship after being surprised on Wednesday.

