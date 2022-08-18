Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did.

While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.

“He kind of like followed me for five minutes or whatever and he put on his lights, and he kept screaming out of the thing to pull over,” Evans said.

Evans said she pulled over as soon as she got to a well-lit area. Soon, another red flag was raised.

“He said where are you headed, and I said Maplewood and he said where is that,” Evans said. “Which he should have known since he works for the police.”

She said the alleged officer told her she was speeding. Evans said he then yelled at her repeatedly to get out of her vehicle.

“He started walking toward me all whatever, and he kept saying again, ‘come here, come here,’ ” Evans said. “I said no, I said ‘what do you want?’ He was like ‘are you wanted for murder?’ I said no.”

Evans said she left quickly after the man said he wasn’t giving her a ticket. She said she called Sulphur Police Department soon after.

“She said they didn’t have anyone on the force that drove a black Impala, so she didn’t know who it was,” Evans said.

Sulphur Police Department said they haven’t heard anything or of a similar incident, but what do you do if you are in the same situation?

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Call 911 to let them know that you are being stopped by an unmarked police car and ask them to verify the legitimacy of the officer. Give the 911 dispatcher your location and a description of the vehicle attempting to stop you. Stay on the phone with 911 until they can confirm the person is an actual law enforcement officer or they dispatch someone to assist you.

Signal that you have acknowledged the request to stop by putting your flashers on or signaling out the window. Wait to pull over until you get to a lighted or busy area such as a gas station or business.

Look to see if they are wearing a uniform and ask to see their photo identification showing they are a law enforcement officer.

It is a punishable offense to impersonate a police officer or firefighter.

