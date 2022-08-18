FIRST ALERT SUNRISE THURSDAY : Rain Moves In, Heavy at Times

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

We had no rain Wednesday as expected. We saw plenty of clouds though. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet today. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy for today. Some showers may roll south from areas north closer to the frontal boundary. We hit 93° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 101 degrees mid-afternoon. 92° is ahead today. Today’s record is 105. Deridder hit 94, 97 for Oakdale, 94 Jennings, 96 Dequincy & Sulphur. 93 is our average high for mid-August. HD Radar rain-free at this hour, including the Gulf. Activity across the state line in Texas north of Beaumont. Today looks to have a mix of sun with clouds. Futurecast is showing rain adding up this afternoon and more widespread through Today. The WPC has us receiving potentially a couple of inches of rain by tonight.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues to look quiet the next 5 days. There is a disturbance in central Mexico near Belize/ Nicaragua. It could impact far south Texas over the next 5 days. the National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance. No activity (substantial) is expected in the eastern Pacific over the next five days. The drought monitor has us in a moderate drought condition. Part of the state is label “abnormally dry”. This is likely to continue.

A partly sunny today to start your Thursday. Winds west 5 to around 10 mph. 87 degrees by the 11 am hour. Near 90 by noon. We expect a cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. A high today of 92. 75 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could linger this evening, at least for the early portion.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 105° this afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Saturday: A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a high of 90.

Sunday: There is a 40% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly sunny and a high at 90.

Monday: Partly sunny and a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms at 60%. Partly sunny and a high of 86.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a high of 88.

Next Thursday: Isolated thunderstorms are possible (40%). Partly sunny and a high of 90

Next Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Saturday 8/27: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. A high of 91

Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history:

1983 - Hurricane Alicia ravaged southeastern Texas. The hurricane caused more than three billion dollars property damage, making it one of the costliest hurricanes in the history of the U.S. Just thirteen persons were killed, but 1800 others were injured. The hurricane packed winds to 130 mph as it crossed Galveston Island, and spawned twenty-two tornadoes in less than 24 hours as it made landfall. (The Weather Channel) (Storm Data)

1987 - Thirteen cities in the eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Orlando FL with a reading of 98 degrees, and Portland ME with a high of 94 degrees. Newark NJ reached 90 degrees for the thirty-sixth time of the year, their second highest total of record. (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - Twenty-two cities, from the Carolinas to the Upper Ohio Valley, reported record high temperatures for the date, pushing the total number of daily record highs since the first of June above the 1100 mark. Afternoon highs of 102 degrees at Greensboro NC and 105 degrees at Raleigh NC equalled all-time records. Evening thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Scobey. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

