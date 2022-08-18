FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Hang Around to End the Work Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our rainy pattern has started here in Southwest Louisiana, and it is expected to continue throughout the weekend. In the short term, more showers and storms are expected Friday with activity once again likely being widespread through the area. This will help keep our temperatures cool, with high’s that should stay a touch below 90 degrees. This pattern is due to upper-level disturbances following along a dip in the jet stream, helping to increase those rain chances. You can track any rain that develops with our First Alert Weather App.

Rain returns to the area Friday (KPLC)

Rain chances will persist through the weekend as well. Even with upper-level high pressure trying to nudge back into the area, enough moisture will still be around to trigger daily chances for afternoon showers and storms. Now it won’t be raining all day on the weekend, but there will still be enough activity where plans involving outdoor activities should be flexible. As for the tropics, we’re still watching a disturbance that will enter the Bay of Campeche Friday, with a 30% chance to develop before heading inland close to the Texas-Mexico border. It does not look to be a major player here for us in Southwest Louisiana, but we will keep watching it over the next few days.

- Max Lagano

