FBI offering $10K reward for information on Rogelio Guerra Vasquez

Rogelio Guerra Vasquez
Rogelio Guerra Vasquez(FBI)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Houston, TX (KPLC) - The FBI is offering a $10K reward for information on a suspect believed to have killed his wife in Orange, TX in 1997.

Rogelio Guerra Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his 21-year-old wife, Sugie Vasquez, on May 16, 1997.

Vasquez was charged with murder, and on July 10, 1997, a state arrest warrant was issued by the 163rd District Court of Orange County, TX, for his apprehension. A federal arrest warrant was later issued in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Texas, Beaumont, Texas, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on June 12, 2006.

He is believed to have ties to, or may even be residing near Monterrey, Mexico.

Authorities say Vasquez should be considered armed and dangerous and poses an escape risk.

The FBI asks anyone with information regarding Vasquez to please contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

