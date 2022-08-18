CUTE: Miniature horse born without use of rear legs takes off running in new wheelchair

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A miniature horse born with little-to-no movement in his rear end can now trot thanks to a new wheelchair.

Turbo was born with two luxating patellas, a congenital defect, according to Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven, Connecticut.

The only way Turbo was able to walk was in a hunched position, with the horse’s total weight being placed on its two front legs.

Turbo’s previous owners contacted “R2RAS” in North Haven for guidance, and it stepped in and offered to give Turbo a fighting chance at its sanctuary.

Megan, the Founder of Road to Refuge and mixed animal vet technician, said she began her organization after working at a veterinary practice. During her time as a vet tech, Megan said she saw a surplus amount of farm animals being brought in to be euthanized. She instead took the animals home with her to give them a second chance.

“I lean towards the special needs ones, the broken ones, the really medical intensive cases,” Megan said.

She said she has cared for blind goats, elderly goats, and a goat named Peaches who also needed a wheelchair for assistance.

Megan said that’s how she got started on the path that led to Turbo’s rescue.

Walkin’ Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, said it came across Turbo’s story on social media and drove to the sanctuary, where it donated a wheelchair to Turbo. Before it could even get Turbo fully strapped in, it said the horse took off running.

“Seeing Turbo walk before any assistance and dragging his legs, to being in his cart, I almost started crying,” Megan said. “He was running, bucking – it was all very exciting.”

Megan urged people not to shy away from adopting a special needs animal.

“It’s definitely a road worth traveling,” she said. “They really make a special place in your heart.”

The sanctuary said Turbo’s journey is far from over. As the horse continues to heal, it will need physical therapy, rehab, and possible knee surgery. Anyone looking to help with the medical bills can do so on the R2RAS website here.

