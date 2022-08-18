50/50 Thursdays
Cassidy: ‘Energy Operation Warp Speed’ needed to lower gas prices

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel prices.

Operation Warp Speed was the program that quickly delivered COVID-19 vaccines.

Cassidy tweeted earlier this week that we need a similar effort to lower gas prices, then spoke about it on Good Morning America.

“Right now, in the federal government there are agencies that are at war with each other - some are trying to permit a pipeline others deeply oppose,” Cassidy said. “So if you bring them all in the room and you say ‘Why do you oppose? Figure it out. You don’t leave this room, metaphorically, until you get that accomplished.’

“We do things in parallel, not one after the other. Then we can start lowering the prices.”

Cassidy said that would also help quell the high utility and grocery bills that are a by-product of raised fuel prices.

“If we do that and we also create good American jobs, that’s going to help lift us out of this recession and make our country more secure and more prosperous,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy also reiterated his stance that the Inflation Reduction Act will likely initially increase inflation.

