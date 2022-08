Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight break-in at a bank.

Security footage captured the suspect entering First Horizon Bank on Gulf Hwy. at 4:41 a.m. today, according to lead detective Jake McCain, with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing was reported stolen.

McCain asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 775-5111.

