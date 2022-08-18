Authorities: Alleged ‘police impersonator’ turns out to be state trooper

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Wednesday, KPLC spoke with a woman who believed she was pulled over by a man impersonating a Sulphur police officer.

KPLC reached out to Sulphur Police who said they didn’t know who pulled the woman over in their city, but it wasn’t them.

State Police contacted KPLC on Thursday saying the officer was a state trooper in an unmarked vehicle who was looking for impaired drivers.

State police officials said the trooper stopped her for speeding and let her go with just warning.

