Artemis prepares to launch to the moon for the first time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 50 years a rocket built here in New Orleans will be headed to the moon. NASA rolled out its Artemis one rocket this week set for launch later this month and hundreds of local workers are gearing up.

New Orleans Michoud plant is one of the largest in the region. It covers 42 acres and it is a place where America’s manned rocket program has been headquartered for 60 years.

“Now we’ve got one on the pad and we’ve got the second third and fourth been built and the upper stage. It’s really cool,” said plant manager Lonnie Dutreix.

Inside the massive plant is a huge robotic welder for putting together the main rocket ring sections. They are also piecing together the Orion capsule, projected to carry 4 astronauts to the moon in two years.

Artemis 1 is now on the Florida launch pad and Artemis 2 is in full production here in New Orleans, with the main fuel tanks being pieced together and covered with insulation or TPS. Thanks to design changes, it is not expected to be a problem as it was for the shuttle Columbia crash nearly 20 years ago.

“In those debris shedding scenarios where you might have cryo-pumping or cause TPS to fracture, those TPS debris no longer has any possibility of impacting the crew capsule,” said Josh Whitehead, Nasa Stages Manager.

Hurricane Katrina and Ida heavily damaged the Michoud facility. They are just completing a category three resistant roof on the main assembly building in an effort to keep this facility secure from storms for decades to come.

NASA is wrapping up a quarter of a billion dollar improvement program that’s seen its 42-acre roof replaced and a new generator brought in capable of powering the plant during power outages.

“To see the money being invested infrastructure that was the key point,” said Dutreix.

NASA officials say that the investment should keep America’s rocket factory humming here in New Orleans for decades to come.

A roughly 2000-member local team will watch closely as the 320-foot-tall Artemis rocket gets launched at the end of this month.

If for some reason NASA delays the scheduled Aug. 29 launch date, they have chosen Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 as alternate launch dates.

