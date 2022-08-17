Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana.

GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder.

The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in Lake Charles, 201 S. Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur, and 1309 S. 5th St. in Leesville.

We do not have a timeline for these openings yet.

