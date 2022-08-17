50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

West Monroe couple again accused of contractor fraud

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, between March and May of 2022. Authorities say the couple are the owners of the Sulphur business, “Ledoux’s Flooring and More.”

In the initial complaints, victims reported that they had hired couple to install flooring and paid for the materials needed. Detectives say that due to the couple being arrested earlier this year for a similar incident, they were already aware that the couple was not licensed to complete construction work.

During their investigation, detectives say they spoke to the couple who confirmed that they had not provided the victims with the materials that they were paid for.

Both Shawn and Leigh were arrested on Aug. 15 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for the following:

  • Failure to require a license for home improvements (6 counts)
  • Theft up to $25,000 (5 counts)
  • Theft up to $5,000 (6 counts)

Their bonds were set at $182,500.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers
McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers
Dr. John Griffith
McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers