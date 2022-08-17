SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022.

Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.

Dayron Velton Washington, 47, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; child endangerment.

Jason Glenn Polk, 47, Lake Charles: Trespassing; obscenity.

Jamarcus Malik Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Romero J. Cambell, 33, Lake Charles: Attempted disarming of a peace officer; terrorizing; aggravated arson; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Raymond Zachary Mouton, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Alex Faith Ravia, 20, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jonathan Guy Wilder, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Matthew Carl Marshall, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Edward Jerome Tompkins, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; curfew; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; instate detainer.

Tyrin Alaric Leblanc, 19, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.

Russell James Fontenot, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

