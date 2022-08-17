Senior bingo and health expo held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The office of the Calcasieu Parish police juror for District 2 invited area seniors for bingo and a health expo Tuesday at the Pryce Miller Center.

Vendors showed off their products and services helpful to the senior community at a vendor fair.

“We had a lot of vendors coming into a lot of health information, a lot of resources and we also had a lot of people come in to have a bingo,” said District 2 Juror Mike Smith. “We haven’t had one in a while. So we just want to have the things come out and have a great time. We have the actual live DJ, and we’re providing a bag lunch for them. So we just wanted them to come out and enjoy themselves.”

City court Judge Ron Richard was at the event, and he was able to get the crowd fired up with a $500 cash prize.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.