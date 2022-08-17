50/50 Thursdays
School shooter’s attorneys drop contentious brain exam

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The three story building in the background is where the massacre happened.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz won’t present to his jurors the results of a controversial test that they said supports their belief he suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

The attorneys told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday that they won’t use the test. The test compared brainwaves from the 23-year-old mass murderer with normal people.

Prosecutors and critics says the test is unproven and junk.

Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The jury in his ongoing penalty trial will only decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole.

It resumes Monday with his attorneys’ opening statement.

